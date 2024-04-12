Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT) Insider Simon Panton Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Resonance Health Limited (ASX:RHT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Panton acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,500.00 ($21,523.18).

Resonance Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 9.76.

Get Resonance Health alerts:

About Resonance Health

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Resonance Health Limited, a healthcare technology and services company, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes software-as-medical devices in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers FerriScan, a non-invasive MRI based system for quantifying liver iron concentration (LIC); FerriSmart, an artificial intelligence (AI) assisted device for the automated real-time assessment of LIC; HepaFat-AI, an AI-trained device for the automated real-time multi-metric measurement of liver-fat; CardiacT2, a dual analysis service with FerriScan for assessing heart iron loading; HepaFat-Scan, a non-invasive MRI-based solution for the assessment of liver-fat in liver tissue; and LiverSmart, a non-invasive MRI-based multi-parametric device combining FerriSmart and HepaFat-AI into a consolidated report.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.