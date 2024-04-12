RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Trading Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.19 on Monday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.