Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Holdings Boosted by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,564 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at $165,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RITM opened at $10.76 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jonestrading lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

