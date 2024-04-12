Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MODN. JMP Securities lowered Model N from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Model N from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MODN

Model N Trading Up 0.6 %

MODN opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.51 and a beta of 0.70. Model N has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,185.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at $591,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Model N during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Model N by 1,594.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.