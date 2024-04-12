Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 2.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.12 and last traded at $61.34. Approximately 1,252,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,901,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.95.

Roku Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

