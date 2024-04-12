Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

BTDR has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.64 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,803,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

