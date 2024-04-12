Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

PTC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $182.27 on Friday. PTC has a one year low of $120.62 and a one year high of $194.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.72 and a 200-day moving average of $167.08. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

