Roth Mkm Boosts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $65.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.60.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $56.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,879,000 after buying an additional 55,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,945,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

