Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 510,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,557. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

