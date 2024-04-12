Round Rock Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 720 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VCR traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $306.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,259. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.53. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $243.64 and a 1-year high of $319.44. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.