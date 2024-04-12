Round Rock Advisors LLC Invests $129,000 in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,786. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

