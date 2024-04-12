Round Rock Advisors LLC Makes New $287,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,534 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

