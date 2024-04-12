Round Rock Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,610 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $114.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184,621. The company has a market capitalization of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

