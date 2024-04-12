Round Rock Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 130,809,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $39,270,443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.58, for a total transaction of $211,446.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,393,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total value of $7,183,368.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,460,035 shares of company stock valued at $691,937,607. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $6.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $516.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,155,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.44. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.13 and a 52 week high of $531.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.75.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

