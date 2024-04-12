Round Rock Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Round Rock Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the first quarter worth $120,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth $134,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Price Performance

NYSE MHD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 32,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,313. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

