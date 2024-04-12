Royal Bank of Canada Boosts BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $94.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.22.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.75. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $92.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total value of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

