Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,446 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $206,703,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,947,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,823,508 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,536.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,936,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,903 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

