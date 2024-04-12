Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$39.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on MEG Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.64.

TSE MEG opened at C$32.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$28.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.16. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.41 and a 52 week high of C$33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.3198041 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total transaction of C$6,788,247.74. In other news, Director Derek Watson Evans sold 234,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.94, for a total value of C$6,788,247.74. Also, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 34,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.24, for a total transaction of C$1,044,126.72. Insiders have sold 301,679 shares of company stock worth $8,825,336 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

