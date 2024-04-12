Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target to $18.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.07. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $89,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

