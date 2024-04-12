Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.92.

Shares of CFR opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $138,402.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,204.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

