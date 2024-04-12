Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 48.22%. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Royalty Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,928,000 after buying an additional 670,204 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,851 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 498.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 188,754 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 26.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,597,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,508,000 after purchasing an additional 224,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

