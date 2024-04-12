RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.11.

RPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in RPM International by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM opened at $109.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.28.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

