Safe Price Hits $1.99 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002807 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $41.45 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.07 or 0.00098849 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00034181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015266 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99032135 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

