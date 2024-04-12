Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 1,347 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,307,000 after buying an additional 347,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after buying an additional 263,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $944,207,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.63.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

