Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 40,160 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $8,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 137,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

