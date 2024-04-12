Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 9,285 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,216,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 123,076 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 25,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.66.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

