Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,086 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust makes up 2.5% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.25% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $50,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $538.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.67.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

