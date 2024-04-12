Sandy Spring Bank Buys 110 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $184.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.52. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.96.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

