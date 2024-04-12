Sandy Spring Bank Buys 449 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Generac by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Down 0.6 %

GNRC stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.