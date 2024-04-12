Sandy Spring Bank Buys 48,478 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 819.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,478 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.18% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFLV. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,666,000.

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $29.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $30.04.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

