Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.32 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,770 shares of company stock worth $12,065,385 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $241.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.12 and a 200 day moving average of $234.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

