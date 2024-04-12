Sandy Spring Bank Has $23.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $23,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.

Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

