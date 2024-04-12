Sandy Spring Bank Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,381 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,071,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 380,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $39.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.76 and a 52-week high of $40.96.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.