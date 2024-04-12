Sandy Spring Bank Has $985,000 Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $303,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IBMP stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.04.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

