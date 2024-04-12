Sandy Spring Bank Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RSP stock opened at $164.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $169.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.48.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

