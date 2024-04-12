Sandy Spring Bank Invests $653,000 in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,030.9% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 655.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PID stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1753 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

