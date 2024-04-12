Sandy Spring Bank Invests $804,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.67 and a 52-week high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

