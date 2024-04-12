Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 1,977 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.1 %

APD stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

