Sandy Spring Bank Sells 1,201 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $79.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $80.81.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

