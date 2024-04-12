Sandy Spring Bank Sells 7,292 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,171,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.15 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays raised Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.54.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

