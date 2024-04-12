Sandy Spring Bank Sells 957 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 570,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,277 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 81,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.