Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $284.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.31.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

