Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the third quarter worth about $5,733,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $7,007,000. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,738,000. Finally, Flower City Capital raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $183.23 and a 12 month high of $238.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

