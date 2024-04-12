Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 64,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.83. 2,121,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,861,514. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.12.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

