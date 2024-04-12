Sapient Capital LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $54.45. The stock had a trading volume of 659,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,514. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.