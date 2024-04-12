Sapient Capital LLC Invests $2.30 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $31.68. 404,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,088. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Scotiabank raised shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

