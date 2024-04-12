Sapient Capital LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 26,815,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,866,568. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $27.07.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.