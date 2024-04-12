Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,377,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,836 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

CI traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $350.42. 134,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,179. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.00. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at $15,180,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.14.

Get Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.