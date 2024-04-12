Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,384,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,285.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after acquiring an additional 133,592 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.11.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.46. The stock had a trading volume of 348,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,525. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.