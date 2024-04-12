Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 43,657 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,903 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $73,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

